BlockStamp Price Down 69.2% This Week (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 85% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000688 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. BlockStamp has a total market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $10.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlockStamp has traded 69.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,183,756 coins and its circulating supply is 26,640,790 coins. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

