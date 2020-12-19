Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $117,089.00

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Blue Whale EXchange token can now be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, Coinsuper and Bittrex. In the last week, Blue Whale EXchange has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blue Whale EXchange has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $117,089.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00134614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.76 or 0.00774016 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00168296 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00384030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00124076 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00077796 BTC.

Blue Whale EXchange Profile

Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,754,673 tokens. Blue Whale EXchange’s official message board is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation . Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn . The official website for Blue Whale EXchange is www.bluewhale.foundation . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blue Whale EXchange

Blue Whale EXchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Coinsuper and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Whale EXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Whale EXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blue Whale EXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

