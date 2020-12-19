Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (BMV.L) (LON:BMV) Shares Gap Up to $3.98

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (BMV.L) (LON:BMV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.98, but opened at $4.20. Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (BMV.L) shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 25,608 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £15.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.43.

About Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (BMV.L) (LON:BMV)

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of gold properties. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (BMV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (BMV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.