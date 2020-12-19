Blur Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $88,765.00 (BLUR)

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Blur has a total market cap of $66,835.24 and approximately $88,765.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blur has traded 285.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blur coin can currently be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00023617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00143653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.62 or 0.00770820 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00209511 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00380570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00078587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00124052 BTC.

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 6,630,746 coins and its circulating supply is 6,270,746 coins. Blur’s official website is blur.cash

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

