BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.13 and last traded at $49.99. Approximately 737,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 599,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.81.

BMCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.83.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 54,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $2,500,268.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BMC Stock by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the third quarter valued at $123,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in BMC Stock by 12,983.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various building products and services for homebuilder and professional contractor customers in the United States. It offers structural components, including floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, such as dimensional lumber, and plywood and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, cabinetry, and other products.

