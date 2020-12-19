BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,835 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,302 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 498.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 14.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BOK Financial by 54.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,000,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their target price on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.29.

BOK Financial stock opened at $67.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average of $58.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.61. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $87.97.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $505.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.29 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

