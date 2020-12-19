BOLT Market Capitalization Reaches $2.30 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One BOLT token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Switcheo Network. In the last seven days, BOLT has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. BOLT has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $117,057.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00140285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00022469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.63 or 0.00738736 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00175525 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00366684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00075102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00117595 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 tokens. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

BOLT Token Trading

BOLT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

