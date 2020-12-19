BOMB Hits Market Cap of $792,117.61 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, BOMB has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00003767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. BOMB has a total market cap of $792,117.61 and $74,929.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,983.77 or 0.99963448 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023081 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007771 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017847 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000778 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00063353 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000278 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 915,394 tokens and its circulating supply is 914,606 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

