BonusCloud (BXC) Market Cap Hits $690,241.41

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. One BonusCloud token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BonusCloud has a market cap of $690,241.41 and $12,027.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BonusCloud has traded up 52.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00058660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.42 or 0.00401564 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00026810 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 99.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002080 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BonusCloud (BXC) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 tokens. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BonusCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonusCloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.