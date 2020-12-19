BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Equities research analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report $3.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.50 billion and the highest is $3.60 billion. BorgWarner posted sales of $2.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $9.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $9.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $15.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BorgWarner.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Barclays cut shares of BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of BWA stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.62. 5,467,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268,839. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $45.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 76.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.2% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BorgWarner (BWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.