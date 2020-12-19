Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.13.

Shares of BPFH opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Boston Private Financial has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $13.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.28 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPFH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,941,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,919,000 after purchasing an additional 51,654 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,595,000 after purchasing an additional 464,482 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 17.1% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,981,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after buying an additional 290,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 189,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,476,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 108,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

