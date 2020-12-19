Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Price Target Raised to $10.50 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) had its price target lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BDN has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.06.

BDN opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.18. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $126.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $102,230.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,689 shares in the company, valued at $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

