Bread (BRD) Price Hits $0.0745 on Top Exchanges

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. In the last seven days, Bread has traded up 7% against the US dollar. Bread has a total market cap of $6.61 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread token can now be purchased for about $0.0745 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bread alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00058879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.28 or 0.00403426 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017481 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00026990 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 99.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002083 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (BRD) is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.