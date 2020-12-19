Bridgette P. Heller Sells 375 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total value of $133,743.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,459.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DexCom stock opened at $358.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.17, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.85. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $182.07 and a one year high of $456.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.63.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.22 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 24.2% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 13.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 793 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $932,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

