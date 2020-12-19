Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 12,440 Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.26.

In other news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN opened at $156.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $160.03. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

