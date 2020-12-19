Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $98.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $112.37. The company has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.42 and its 200 day moving average is $99.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. BidaskClub upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

