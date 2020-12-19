Bristow Group (NASDAQ:VTOL) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Bristow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VTOL)’s share price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.71 and last traded at $27.82. Approximately 580,588 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 369% from the average daily volume of 123,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Bristow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54.

Bristow Group (NASDAQ:VTOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $304.64 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 7,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $179,469.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 802,279 shares of company stock valued at $18,251,513.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 350.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 37,510 shares during the period.

About Bristow Group (NASDAQ:VTOL)

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It conducts major transportation operations in the North Sea, Nigeria, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; and other offshore energy producing regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Trinidad.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.