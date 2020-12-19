Brokerages Anticipate Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will announce earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $0.81. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $321.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.51 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

ABCB stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.80. 1,521,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,624. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.77. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In related news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $309,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 49.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 28,047 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 45.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 219,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 11.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 265,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 26,542 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

