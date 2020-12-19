Brokerages Expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). NewAge posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NewAge.

Get NewAge alerts:

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded NewAge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NewAge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:NBEV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,897,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,650. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NewAge has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBEV. UBS Group AG grew its stake in NewAge by 885.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in NewAge by 48.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in NewAge by 7.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 86,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NewAge in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in NewAge by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 94,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

About NewAge

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewAge (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.