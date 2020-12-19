Brokerages Expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). United States Cellular reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United States Cellular.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.67 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on USM shares. ValuEngine upgraded United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United States Cellular from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on United States Cellular from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Cellular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.55. 395,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,902. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.76. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.46.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Cellular (USM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.