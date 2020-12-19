Brokerages Set Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) PT at $67.50

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDLX. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Shares of Cardlytics stock traded up $3.43 on Friday, reaching $140.91. The stock had a trading volume of 683,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,474. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $142.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.88 and a beta of 2.62.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.85 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 871 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $104,668.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,796.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 10,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 43,028 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,759 and have sold 118,058 shares valued at $13,247,371. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 2,272.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

See Also: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.