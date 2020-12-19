Brokerages Set Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) PT at $76.00

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPRUY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 10th.

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of PPRUY stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.20. 45,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,263. The company has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.35. Kering has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.