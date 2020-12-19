Brokerages Set Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Target Price at C$10.37

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.65.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUN. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 33,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$272,306.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 175,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,432,446.10.

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,293,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,554. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.10. The firm has a market cap of C$7.57 billion and a PE ratio of 51.55. Lundin Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$800.47 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.6000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

