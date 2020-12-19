Brokerages Set Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) PT at $8.29

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company.

Shares of MRO stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.73. 29,291,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,892,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $14.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 3.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

