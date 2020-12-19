Brokerages Set MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) PT at $42.40

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on MYRG. ValuEngine cut MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Sidoti began coverage on MYR Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

MYRG traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $59.11. 257,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,469. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $988.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.99. MYR Group has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $61.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $607.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.59 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 11,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total value of $593,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,123.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 6,250 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,420. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 107.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in MYR Group by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

