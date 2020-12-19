Brokerages Set Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) PT at $83.50

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.83.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $3,263,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 28,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,997,686.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,426.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,447. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 36.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWI traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.18. The stock had a trading volume of 766,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,736. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.63. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

