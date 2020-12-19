Brokerages Set PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Price Target at $106.42

Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.42.

PRAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ PRAH traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.54. The stock had a trading volume of 720,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. PRA Health Sciences has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $124.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.63.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $796.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $4,008,644.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 14.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,190,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $526,564,000 after purchasing an additional 637,082 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 495.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,144,000 after purchasing an additional 411,270 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 139.9% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 575,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,006,000 after purchasing an additional 335,660 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 136.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 133,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth $7,527,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

