Brokerages Set State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Target Price at $76.73

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.66. 4,199,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.80.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,134,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of State Street by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank acquired a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in State Street by 435.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 28,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

