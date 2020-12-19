Brokerages Set Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) Target Price at $29.75

Shares of Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

TLS has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director John W. Maluda bought 441 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7,497.00 per share, with a total value of $3,306,177.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,283,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TLS stock opened at $26.97 on Monday. Telos has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $27.00.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

