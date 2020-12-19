Brokerages Set Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) PT at $9.82

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.25 to $11.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd.

Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. 5,820,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,555. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $11.78.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $332.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

In other news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 352.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 50,104 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $123,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter worth $216,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,879,000 after buying an additional 25,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,217,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,523,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

