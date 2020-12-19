BTU Protocol (BTU) Hits Market Capitalization of $49.11 Million

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded up 36.3% against the dollar. One BTU Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00002287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $49.11 million and approximately $93,537.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00057170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.00383383 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00025674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.81 or 0.02409209 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU is a token. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,014,338 tokens. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

