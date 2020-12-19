Burger Swap Market Capitalization Reaches $7.13 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Burger Swap has a market cap of $7.13 million and $46,853.00 worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burger Swap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00002545 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Burger Swap has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00141783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00022751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.73 or 0.00742992 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00177398 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00368687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00076569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00118462 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,077,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,702,808 tokens. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

Burger Swap Token Trading

Burger Swap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.