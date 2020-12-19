Burton M. Goldfield Sells 11,667 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $927,643.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,034,400.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.84. The stock had a trading volume of 492,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,735. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.70. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $83.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.32.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,205,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,196,000 after acquiring an additional 48,734 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 582.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,754,000 after acquiring an additional 892,772 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,162,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 258,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

