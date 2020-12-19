CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CAI International (NYSE:CAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CAI International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of CAI International in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.67.

NYSE CAI opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. CAI International has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $35.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.29 million, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.78.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $79.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CAI International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. CAI International’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In related news, VP Daniel James Hallahan sold 10,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $286,810.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,329.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in CAI International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 550.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CAI International in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in CAI International during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CAI International during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

