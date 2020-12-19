California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 5,300 Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBT. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,519.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBT opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 94.09% and a return on equity of 4,477.47%. The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0228 per share. This represents a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

