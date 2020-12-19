California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Magenta Therapeutics were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 641.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 17,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of MGTA stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.45.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MGTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.