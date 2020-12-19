California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 418,182 Shares of First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 80.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 936,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,182 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $8,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FHN. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 550.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in First Horizon National during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Horizon National during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 226.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon National during the third quarter worth about $54,000.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $566,005.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 388,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,755.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $81,938.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,903 shares of company stock worth $847,029. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon National Co. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

