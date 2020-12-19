California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $9,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Day sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.17, for a total transaction of $4,027,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,601,222.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total value of $8,082,562.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,019 shares in the company, valued at $66,362,049.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,169 shares of company stock worth $17,719,487 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on IRTC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.77.

IRTC stock opened at $232.05 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.54 and a twelve month high of $274.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.49 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.92.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.39. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

