California State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.66 Million Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of First American Financial worth $9,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,752,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,295,000 after purchasing an additional 584,901 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,077,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,870,000 after purchasing an additional 523,440 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in First American Financial by 39.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,989,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,548,000 after acquiring an additional 558,526 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in First American Financial by 56.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,694,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,278,000 after acquiring an additional 610,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First American Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,490,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,562,000 after acquiring an additional 24,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FAF. Barclays increased their price objective on First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

In related news, Director Mark C. Oman bought 4,000 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.78 per share, for a total transaction of $191,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.14. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

