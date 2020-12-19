California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Novavax worth $10,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 198.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth about $64,730,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth about $2,347,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth about $1,105,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX opened at $124.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $189.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 2.08.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.56 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

NVAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Novavax in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.94.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 25,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $2,757,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,053. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 4,112 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $443,273.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,606 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,185 shares of company stock worth $7,896,576 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

