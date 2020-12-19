California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Polaris worth $9,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Polaris by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in Polaris by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Polaris by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.73.

Shares of PII opened at $99.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.41. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $110.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -109.03 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

