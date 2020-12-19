California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 467,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 123.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Management L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,050,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,595,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 127.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,692,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after buying an additional 948,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,280.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DXC opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.41.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

