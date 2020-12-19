California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $9,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 22,169 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 111,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 56,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Longbow Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 5,250 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $553,192.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,377.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $610,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,862 shares of company stock worth $2,919,674 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $118.72 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $122.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.