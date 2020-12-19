California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 4,647 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Jabil worth $9,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Jabil by 27,650.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Jabil by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Jabil by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $120,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,076.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,991,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,176 shares of company stock worth $4,447,827. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

JBL opened at $42.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average is $34.70.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Jabil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.