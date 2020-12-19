Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cameco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCJ stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.78. Cameco has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,335,000.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0609 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 45.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 30,390 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cameco by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Cameco by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,008,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 95,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 212,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 122,794 shares in the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.