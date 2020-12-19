Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Receives C$117.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$118.85.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$108.25 to C$117.46 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$112.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$111.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th.

In related news, Director Nanci Ellen Caldwell purchased 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$99.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,061.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$534,736.20.

CM traded up C$0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$111.98. 6,514,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,609. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$107.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$99.94. The company has a market cap of C$50.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$67.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$112.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.80%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

