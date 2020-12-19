Captrust Financial Advisors Has $265,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMN)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMN) by 345.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 1.29% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 398.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,968.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 194.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSMN opened at $25.59 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.53.

