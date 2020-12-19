Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 210 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $640,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synopsys from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.64.

In related news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $2,096,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,169,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,586 shares of company stock valued at $6,835,576. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys stock opened at $255.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $255.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.59.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.