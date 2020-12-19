Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $238,000 Position in Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Apex Technology Acquisition by 108.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apex Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $530,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Apex Technology Acquisition by 496.9% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 60,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 50,189 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition by 15.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APXT opened at $14.38 on Friday. Apex Technology Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Burlingame, California.

