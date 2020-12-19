Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR) Shares Gap Down to $13.45

Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.45, but opened at $12.95. Carclo plc (CAR.L) shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 72,904 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.36.

Carclo plc (CAR.L) Company Profile (LON:CAR)

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Carclo plc (CAR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carclo plc (CAR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.